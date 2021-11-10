UAE, Sierra Leone sign MoU on manpower

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The United Arab Emirates and Sierra Leone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of manpower aimed at improving the management of the contractual work cycle for workers coming from Sierra Leone to work in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Rashid Sesay, Ambassador of Sierra Leone to the UAE, at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

The two sides also signed a bilateral cooperation protocol in the field of domestic workers as an annexe to the MoU to facilitate the procedures for accepting and recruiting domestic workers from Sierra Leone to the UAE and employing them in accordance with the provisions of the Domestic Workers Law, and the laws and regulations, which are enforced in both countries.

The two sides stressed that the MoU comes within the framework of the two friendly countries' keenness to strengthen cooperation relations and develop an institutional partnership to improve the management of the contractual work cycle of Sierra Leonean workers in the UAE.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate in areas related to human resource development and the implementation of legal awareness programmes for workers before leaving and after arriving in the UAE.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, accompanied by Ambassador Rashid Sesay, visited the Sierra Leone Pavilion located in the Opportunity District at Expo 2020 Dubai. He listened to an explanation about the pavilion themed "A New Beginning". The pavilion showcases the country's rich natural resources in West Africa and its cultural heritage and introduces its customs and traditions and various investment opportunities.