UAE Signs Agreement On Implementation Of 'Abu Dhabi Declaration'

Sun 09th May 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) The UAE State Audit Institution (SAI) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have signed an agreement concerning the implementation of the "Abu Dhabi Declaration" issued by the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption held in Abu Dhabi in December 2019.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Harib Saeed Al Amimi, President of the SAI and Chairman of the eighth session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against corruption; and Dr. Ghada Wali, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Executive Director of the UNODC.

Al Amimi said that this agreement aligns with the UAE's leadership aim to support all the efforts and initiatives contributing to the anti-corruption process and strengthens the endeavours of States Parties to cooperate and provide technical support to achieve the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Declaration.

He added that the UAE government had recognised that "the social cost of corruption was great" and that corruption weakened institutions, undermined trust, disproportionately affected the disadvantaged groups in society, prevented social inclusion, and promoted inequality.

Al Amimi noted that the UAE had provided financial support of over $5 million for the implementation of the three-year Abu Dhabi Declaration.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration aims to make use of the effective role of the Supreme Audit Institutions in developing the anti-corruption process to advanced levels based on their professional expertise and competencies, in addition to activating the professional cooperation between SAIs and anti-corruption bodies.

