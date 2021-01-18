UrduPoint.com
UAE Signs Agreement To Host Permanent Headquarters Of Arab Parliament For Child

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Arab Parliament for the Child today signed an agreement to host the permanent headquarters of the Arab Parliament for the Child in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Jarman, Assistant Minister for Human Rights and International Law at MoFAIC, and Ayman Othman Al-Barut, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, at the Ministry's headquarters, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Member of the Executive Council and Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations.

The signing of this agreement comes after the decision of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level to approve the UAE’s request to host the permanent headquarters of the Arab Parliament for the Child, in implementation of the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his constant support for all matters related to the Arab child.

