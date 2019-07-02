UAE signs ASAN 'Declaration of Intent'

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, has signed the ten nations 'Declaration of Intent' to establish the ASAN International Association of Public Services Delivery Entities in Baku, Azerbaijan.

This came during Minister Buhumaid's participation in the UN Public Service Forum which was organised by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, UNDESA, on the occasion of the UN Public Service Day held under the title, "Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through Effective Delivery of Services, Innovative Transformation, and Accountable Institutions".

The forum was opened by Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady and Vice-President of Azerbaijan in the presence of Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, international and regional participants including ministers, senior government officials, mayors and representatives from civil society, academia, private sector, and international and regional organisations.

The Declaration of Intent highlights exceptional role of sharing knowledge and experiences in public services delivery, importance of transparency and effective delivery in public services for sustainable development, the need for continuous exchange of accumulated international and regional experiences in the same field, as well as the necessity of an expert network and institutional opportunities for knowledge sharing.

The signatory countries on the Declaration of Intent agreed on the excellence of specialists, cooperate in the field of public services, organise an institutional network of professionals and experts, practitioners and academicians to discuss actual problems and contemporary challenges for efficient management of public services and their delivery.

It also aims to establish an institutional platform for continuous exchange of best practices and expertise, promote the application of innovations in public service to make the latter sustainable, and look into means for financial support to implement the cooperation activities.

During her participation at the forum, Buhumaid met with Mehriban Aliyeva, and discussed bilateral cooperation and experiences in the community field between the two countries.

The forum focused on how to transform public institutions and equip them with the capacities to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Participants also discussed emerging issues and trends, good practices, as well as strategies and approaches to innovative governance.

At her meeting with Sahel Babayev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population in Azerbaijan, she discussed ways to develop social work especially to People of Determination (people with disabilities), retirees, and social assistance beneficiaries. The two sides also explored means of providing proactive services for the community.

Minister Buhumaid also met with Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, Indonesian Minister of Social Affairs, to highlight further cooperation in social and development work between the two parties.

Buhumaid also visited DOST Centre in Baku; ASAN, a state agency for public services to citizens; and ABAD centre, to exchange community development experiences and get acquainted with the best-applied experiences all over the world and benefit from them.