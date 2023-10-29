Open Menu

UAE Signs Cooperation Agreement With Indonesia To Build Cardiology Hospital In Surakarta

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in Surakarta

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Republic of Indonesia’s Ministry of Health to facilitate the construction of the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases, which will be located in Solo Techno Park in Surakarta (Central Java).

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of Indonesia. The agreement aims to enhance the health sector in the Republic of Indonesia by establishing the 100-bed capacity UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases with funding from the government of the UAE.

Al Sayegh highlighted that the agreement is in line with the UAE’s leadership vision for strengthening bilateral ties between the UAE and Indonesia, and reinforcing them through joint efforts in various fields, to support sustainable development goals, particularly in the health sector.

For his part, Sadikin said, “The support from the UAE government to help build the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases in Surakarta is highly appreciated.

This cooperation will accelerate the implementation of healthcare and cardiological services in all of our cities. Therefore, I would like to thank the UAE government and people for the great contributions to Indonesia on behalf of the Indonesian government and people.”

Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, said, “The signing of the cooperation agreement for facilitating the construction of the UAE - Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases in Surakarta is good news for me and for the Government of Surakarta. I would like to convey my highest appreciation and gratitude to the government of the United Arab Emirates for the grants to facilitate the construction of the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases. I hope the construction of the facility runs smoothly and on target, as it will benefit Indonesians, especially those in Surakarta and the surrounding areas, providing them with easier access to medical services.”

Related Topics

UAE Surakarta Indonesia United Arab Emirates All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

45 minutes ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

14 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

16 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

16 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East