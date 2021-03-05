UAE signs MoU and technical agreement with Indonesia on tourism, creative economy

(@FahadShabbir)

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and technical agreement with the Republic of Indonesia to support cooperation in the areas of creative economy, tourism, environmental conservation and logistics at the UAE-Indonesia Business Forum entitled "Amazing Week 2021".

The UAE delegation included Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chief Executive Officer of DP World, Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and representatives from a number of high-level entities in the UAE.

Noura Al Kaabi and Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, signed the MoU on cooperation in the field of creative economy. This MoU aims to enhance cooperation in the field of creative economy and increase mutual support in the fields of architecture, fashion, design, and fine arts between the two countries. This comes in addition to exchanging experiences on developing methods of financing the creative economy.

Mubarak Al Nakhi and Wisnu Bawa Tarunajaya, Deputy Minister for Resources and Institutionality, signed the technical agreement on hosting the World Creative Economy Conference 2021 in Dubai as part of Expo 2020 Dubai, scheduled in October 2021. The conference will include a meeting of officials, academics, business owners, and representatives of governments, international bodies, and the media to shape future creative economic policies.

Following the signature of the MoU, Al Kaabi said: "The UAE and Indonesia are exemplars of religious and cultural diversity, tolerance and moderation. These are the values that bind us together and enable us to cooperate for our common interests, especially in the sphere of creative economy, which is a pillar of sustainable economic growth. As the world is going through a challenging time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to turn challenges into opportunities for innovation.'' ''The MoU signed between our two countries will provide us a new opportunity to strengthen our bilateral ties and mutual cooperation in various spheres, including in the cultural and creative sectors,"

Hussein Baqis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, said: "I believe the MoU on cooperation in the field of creative economy will open many opportunities between both countries to share ideas as well as experiences for the advancement of creative economy industries in both countries. I am optimistic that Indonesia and the UAE can play a bigger role in economic recovery through creative economy industries."

Other agreements signed between the two sides included industrial and commercial cooperation agreements, a logistics passport agreement with businesses in the UAE, and a joint venture development agreement with DP World.