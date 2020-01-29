UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Signs MoU With Bahrain, Namibia To Combat Money Laundering And Financial Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAE signs MoU with Bahrain, Namibia to combat money laundering and financial terrorism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) The UAE Financial Intelligence Unit, FIU, has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Financial Investigation Department in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Financial Information Centre in the Republic of Namibia, during the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units meetings in Balaclava, Mauritius, on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Ali Faisal Ba'Alawi, Acting Head of Financial Intelligence Unit, with Sheikha May bint Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Director of the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and with Leonie Dunn, Director of the Financial Information Center for the Republic of Namibia respectively.

According to the MoU, respective entities identified aspects of cooperation represented in coordinating work and joint efforts and ways to enhance them in the areas of combating money laundering and financial terrorism, by providing a common framework for sharing information and experiences.

Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairperson of the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations, stated, "The MoU comes in line with the interest of the UAE in contributing effectively with the international community to achieve common goals in the field of information exchange for the purpose of cooperation for the public interest.

We also aim, through this cooperation, to establish a framework for coordination between the authorities, especially with regard to combating money laundering and terrorist financing that requires concerted efforts, and in accordance with the laws related to the terms of this memorandum."

Ali Faisal Ba’Alawi, said, "The signing of the MoU with Bahrain and Namibia is a clear indication of our keenness to combat these crimes through the cooperation of the units in assembling, developing and analyzing information related to suspected money laundering associated predicate offences or terrorist financing, and exchanging the widest range of available or obtainable information."

Related Topics

Terrorist Governor Exchange UAE Bank Bahrain Mauritius Namibia Money May

Recent Stories

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

8 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

25 minutes ago

Syria army retakes key northwest town

12 minutes ago

CM's aide directs regular testing of drinking wate ..

12 minutes ago

Govt initiates process for upgrading Sindh Univers ..

12 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.