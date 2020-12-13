UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Signs Mutual Visa Waiver Agreement With Thailand

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Thailand

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of Kingdom of Thailand signed a mutual visa waiver to facilitate the issuance of visas to the citizens of the two countries.

Under the agreement, citizens of the UAE holding diplomatic and special passports are exempt from entry visas to the Kingdom of Thailand, noting that the agreement will enter into force after the completion of constitutional procedures in both countries.

The Agreement was signed by Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, the Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation and Waravuth Pouapinya, the Kingdom of Thailand’s designated ambassador to the UAE, following a bilateral meeting attended by Faisal Issa Lotfi, the Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Services Affairs at MoFAIC.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighted the strength of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which were established 45 years ago, adding that this agreement aims to strengthen and enhance existing bilateral relations and friendship ties between the two countries.

He also hailed the volume of trade exchange between the two countries and the need to develop it institutionally, which will boost tourism and cultural exchanges, and lead to promoting new business, trade and investment opportunities.

The agreement includes visa exemption for Emirati citizens holding diplomatic and special passports to enter, exit and pass through Thai territories without a visa, with a stay period not exceeding ninety (90) days from the date of entry

Related Topics

Thailand Exchange Business UAE Lead United Arab Emirates Visa From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates to operate one-off A380 to Bahrain for 49 ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA wins Gold at Dubai Human Development Award 20 ..

46 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Afghan Ambassador discuss expa ..

1 hour ago

UAE top destination for global experts in rain enh ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi discusses boosting local product ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Nigeria to establish joint committee to enhan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.