UAE Signs Recruitment MoUs With Vietnam, Nepal, Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pakistan

The UAE signed bilateral Memorandums of Understanding, MoU, with Nepal, Pakistan and Vietnam, to strengthen joint cooperation on manpower recruitment, with special emphasis on hiring of domestic workers in UAE

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The UAE signed bilateral Memorandums of Understanding, MoU, with Nepal, Pakistan and Vietnam, to strengthen joint cooperation on manpower recruitment, with special emphasis on hiring of domestic workers in UAE.

The three MoUs were signed separately by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, with Dao Ngoc Dung, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Vietnam, Gokarna Bista, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security of Nepal, and Tahir Hussain Andrabi, Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the 108th International Labour Conference, currently being held in Geneva.

Al Hamli said that the MoUs are part of the UAE’s keenness to enhance its cooperation with the three countries in manpower recruitment, to answer the needs of private sector, business owners and Emirati families for labourers and domestic workers.

He highlighted the importance of recruiting workers through licensed employment agencies operating in the UAE and the three countries, as well as ensuring transparency, guaranteeing the rights of all relevant parties, and launching awareness programmes for workers before leaving their countries and after arriving in the UAE.

