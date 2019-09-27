UrduPoint.com
UAE Signs Visa Waiver Agreement With Republic Of Kiribati

Fri 27th September 2019

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) The UAE signed an agreement today with the Republic of Kiribati to exempt their nationals from obtaining entry visa for each other’s territories.

Signed on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly, the agreement was overseen by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Beretitenti Taneti Maamau, President of the Republic of Kiribati.

The agreement will enter into force on October 23, 2019 and is expected to facilitate travel between the two countries and encourage increased bilateral exchange.

