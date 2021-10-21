UAE, Singapore discuss cooperation in food safety, security‎

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), met with Kamal R Vaswani, Singaporean Ambassador to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed their cooperation in food safety and security, and other issues of mutual concern.

The meeting also addressed ADAFSA’s strategies and priorities related to long-term food security, and global food and agricultural trends, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the major challenges facing food security.

Vaswani commended the efforts of the UAE to address the COVID-19 pandemic and its significant progress in containing the crisis, noting the country’s provision of abundant food supplies during the crisis.

He also highlighted his keenness to cooperate with the UAE, and exchange expertise and ideas, to increase the capacities of the local food industry and diversify food resources.

He then expressed his admiration for the efforts of ADAFSA to achieve food safety and ensure the sustainability of the agricultural sector, noting the cooperation opportunities between ADAFSA and its peers in Singapore are wide and diverse.

Al Ameri said the UAE has successfully addressed COVID-19, most notably in terms of food and medicine supplies, adding ADAFSA operates under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and noting his monitoring of the authority’s efforts to provide solutions to food issues and ensure the provision of all basic needs through supply chains.

He also lauded the bilateral ties between Singapore and the UAE, expressing his admiration for the "30 by 30," a Singaporean initiative that aims to produce 30 percent of Singapore’s local needs sustainably by 2030.

The meeting was attended by Moza Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Strategy and Performance Sector at ADAFSA, several ADAFSA officials.