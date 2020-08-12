UAE, Singapore discuss enhancing cooperation relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received Kamal R Vaswani, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the UAE, to discuss ways of promoting bilateral ties between the UAE and India.

Al Bowardi welcomed the Singaporean Ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his duties in bolstering the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to contain its impact.

Al Bowardi and the Singaporean Ambassador explored ways of enhancing cooperation relations between the UAE and Singapore across various fields. They also reviewed issues of mutual interest ad exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.