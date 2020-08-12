UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Singapore Discuss Enhancing Cooperation Relations

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:15 PM

UAE, Singapore discuss enhancing cooperation relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received Kamal R Vaswani, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the UAE, to discuss ways of promoting bilateral ties between the UAE and India.

Al Bowardi welcomed the Singaporean Ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his duties in bolstering the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating and unifying efforts to contain its impact.

Al Bowardi and the Singaporean Ambassador explored ways of enhancing cooperation relations between the UAE and Singapore across various fields. They also reviewed issues of mutual interest ad exchanged views on regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.

Related Topics

India UAE Singapore All

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

6 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

6 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

6 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

7 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.