UAE Solidifies Leadership In Solar Energy, Driving Sustainability
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The UAE has strengthened its global leadership in solar energy through substantial investments in renewable energy projects, advancing its sustainability and climate neutrality goals.
These ambitious projects demonstrate the UAE's commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. The UAE currently hosts three of the largest solar power plants in the world, targeting a clean energy production capacity of 14.2 gigawatts by 2030. This underscores its leadership in clean energy and dedication to a sustainable transformation.
These plants are crucial for establishing a strategic balance between traditional and clean energy sources, in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.
The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 has been updated with increased ambitions for renewable energy.
The country aims to triple its clean energy contribution within the next seven years, with planned investments between AED150 billion and AED200 billion.
The UAE has prioritised clean and renewable energy projects, particularly solar power, as a core strategy in combating climate change. This proactive approach seeks to meet the majority of its energy needs while achieving sustainable development and environmental protection.
The UAE's development of advanced energy transmission and distribution infrastructure promotes regional and global energy integration while bolstering energy security. These efforts position the UAE as a global leader in the transition to a sustainable future, underscoring its commitment to renewable energy infrastructure investment and the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050.
Recent Stories
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability1 minute ago
-
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion2 hours ago
-
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force2 hours ago
-
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 20243 hours ago
-
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 202512 hours ago
-
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma Raducanu meets Marke ..13 hours ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entrepreneurs14 hours ago
-
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed bin Zayed Universit ..14 hours ago
-
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields14 hours ago
-
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent14 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain15 hours ago
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra15 hours ago