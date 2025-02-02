Open Menu

UAE Solidifies Leadership In Solar Energy, Driving Sustainability

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 12:30 PM

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The UAE has strengthened its global leadership in solar energy through substantial investments in renewable energy projects, advancing its sustainability and climate neutrality goals.

These ambitious projects demonstrate the UAE's commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. The UAE currently hosts three of the largest solar power plants in the world, targeting a clean energy production capacity of 14.2 gigawatts by 2030. This underscores its leadership in clean energy and dedication to a sustainable transformation.

These plants are crucial for establishing a strategic balance between traditional and clean energy sources, in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.

The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 has been updated with increased ambitions for renewable energy.

The country aims to triple its clean energy contribution within the next seven years, with planned investments between AED150 billion and AED200 billion.

The UAE has prioritised clean and renewable energy projects, particularly solar power, as a core strategy in combating climate change. This proactive approach seeks to meet the majority of its energy needs while achieving sustainable development and environmental protection.

The UAE's development of advanced energy transmission and distribution infrastructure promotes regional and global energy integration while bolstering energy security. These efforts position the UAE as a global leader in the transition to a sustainable future, underscoring its commitment to renewable energy infrastructure investment and the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050.

Related Topics

World UAE Billion

Recent Stories

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

1 minute ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

2 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

2 hours ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

4 hours ago
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

12 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

13 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

14 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

14 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

14 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East