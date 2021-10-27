UrduPoint.com

UAE, South Korea Agree To Strengthen Trade Ties

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE, South Korea agree to strengthen trade ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) has welcomed a delegation from the Korean Economic Zone Planning Office to review future cooperation prospects, and to facilitate an improved trade and investment exchange between the UAE and South Korea.

The delegation was received by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director-General of DAFZA; and Amna Lootah, Assistant Director-General of DAFZA.

The South Korean delegation was led by Moon Byung Jun, Consul-General of the Republic of Korea, and included Choi Young Joon, Deputy Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai; Ahn Sung-il, Director General of Free Economic Zones, and a number of senior officials.

The delegation was briefed on the world-class infrastructure and facilities available at the Freezone near Dubai International Airport. It was also informed about Dubai CommerCity, the first freezone for e-commerce in the middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region.

The briefing included Tradeling, the fast-growing e-market that focuses on B2B trade in the MENA region, which connects global suppliers to regional businesses, and facilitates new opportunities for companies from all over the world.

The delegation was also informed of the support provided by the World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) to its members, and its role in coordinating, conducting research, seminars and joint studies, organising workshops, creating opportunities, and exchanging ideas, leading to the development of freezones and greater awareness in economic, commercial, and investment circles.

Al Zarooni commented, "The Dubai Airport Freezone targets all vital and important economic markets, to attract companies from around the world to expand in Dubai. During the meeting with the Korean Economic Zone Planning Office delegation, we outlined the strategic positioning of Dubai and the Dubai Airport Freezone to enhance investment opportunities as well encourage companies to expand in the Middle East.

"The Asian continent is DAFZA’s biggest trade partner, which makes up 42.6% of the overall trade conducted by the Freezone last year. We are aiming to increase this number in the coming period by launching a series of initiatives, projects, and incentive packages that act as strategic factors for attracting more Asian investments, including from South Korea, to Dubai," he added.

The delegation’s visit included a tour of the Dubai Airport Freezone facilities, including the Dnata shipping centre and Dubai CommerCity.

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange UAE Dubai Visit Young South Korea North Korea Middle East Market All From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dha ..

17 countries confirm participation in 50th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

6 minutes ago
 Animal grazing after last cotton picking can addre ..

Animal grazing after last cotton picking can address pink bollworm problem

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin says no politics in Moldova gas talks

Kremlin says no politics in Moldova gas talks

2 minutes ago
 Saudi could go carbon-neutral before 2060, ministe ..

Saudi could go carbon-neutral before 2060, minister says

2 minutes ago
 The human faces behind Germany's surge in migrants ..

The human faces behind Germany's surge in migrants via Belarus

2 minutes ago
 Australia Pledges 10Mln COVID Vaccine Shots, $93Ml ..

Australia Pledges 10Mln COVID Vaccine Shots, $93Mln Aid to Southeast Asian State ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.