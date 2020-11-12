UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, South Korea Discuss Strengthening Special Strategic Bilateral Relations, Defence Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:15 PM

UAE, South Korea discuss strengthening special strategic bilateral relations, defence cooperation

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Major General Staff Pilot Falah Muhammad Al-Qahtani, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policy and Strategic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Defence, and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, Director of the Department of East Asia and the Pacific at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired in the presence of Abdullah Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Korea, a meeting held in Seoul from November 10th to 12th, 2020.

The meeting took place at the level of director-general between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, as well as the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Korea.

The Korean delegation was led by Koh Kyung-sok, Director-General of African and middle East Affairs at the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Sangjin Kim, Director-General of the International Policy Bureau at the Ministry of National Defence of Korea.

During the meeting, the distinguished and evolving relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed since their establishment 40 years ago. Ways to strengthen cooperation and friendship and develop a special strategic partnership between both countries were also discussed. Moreover, the latest regional and international developments of common interest were reviewed.

The two sides also reviewed ways to develop cooperation in the fields of aviation and defence and address threats to freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf. They both agreed on the importance of engaging in high-level visits and praised the level of bilateral defence cooperation.

Related Topics

UAE Seoul Middle East November 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

3 minutes ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

6 minutes ago

PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Me ..

7 minutes ago

S.Africa jobless rate above 30 pct, highest since ..

13 minutes ago

Senior Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakist ..

13 minutes ago

Rs 22.6m recovered from defaulters

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.