UAE, South Korea discuss strengthening special strategic bilateral relations, defence cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Major General Staff Pilot Falah Muhammad Al-Qahtani, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policy and Strategic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Defence, and Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, Director of the Department of East Asia and the Pacific at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired in the presence of Abdullah Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to Korea, a meeting held in Seoul from November 10th to 12th, 2020.

The meeting took place at the level of director-general between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, as well as the UAE Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Korea.

The Korean delegation was led by Koh Kyung-sok, Director-General of African and middle East Affairs at the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Sangjin Kim, Director-General of the International Policy Bureau at the Ministry of National Defence of Korea.

During the meeting, the distinguished and evolving relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed since their establishment 40 years ago. Ways to strengthen cooperation and friendship and develop a special strategic partnership between both countries were also discussed. Moreover, the latest regional and international developments of common interest were reviewed.

The two sides also reviewed ways to develop cooperation in the fields of aviation and defence and address threats to freedom of navigation in the Arabian Gulf. They both agreed on the importance of engaging in high-level visits and praised the level of bilateral defence cooperation.