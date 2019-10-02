UAE, South Korea participate in foreign, defence vice-ministerial meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, led the second round of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence Vice-Ministerial Meeting between the UAE and South Korea held in Abu Dhabi on 2nd October.

Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of the Republic of Korea Yoon Soon-gu and Vice Defence Minister Park Jae-Min led the South Korean delegation.

The UAE extended its sincere congratulations to the Republic of Korea, government, and people on the occasion of the National Foundation Day.

The two countries discussed ways of bolstering cooperation and friendship in light of the current special strategic partnership.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On the bilateral level, the two countries discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the aviation sector and strengthen defense coordination and reciprocal support for nominations in international organisations, in addition to promoting high-level exchange visits between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

The two sides praised bilateral defense cooperation and discussed challenges to maritime navigation in the Arabian Gulf.

In 2020, the two countries will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.