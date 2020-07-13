UAE, South Korea present effective crisis management model

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2020) The UAE and South Korea have presented a model to follow for effective crisis management, within the framework of a robust strategic partnership in facing the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent visit by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to South Korea, has affirmed this strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

During the visit, which coincided with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to Kang Kyung-wha, South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs, a message from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE and South Korea provide a unique model of a strong, efficient and strategic partnership that can overcome challenges, adopt innovative solutions, and ensure the sustainability of joint businesses.

During the meeting between Sheikh Abdullah and Kang Kyung-wha, the Fast Track Entry System between the UAE and South Korea was announced, in support their efforts to ensure safe travel for their citizens visiting both countries for commercial activities or humanitarian purposes.

This innovative policy is a leading model for what nations of the world can achieve through cooperation and solidarity in terms of overcoming the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. The fast track entry service will ensure implementation of precautionary measures before and after travel between the two countries, which will reduce the quarantine period and contribute to efforts aimed at resuming trade, business, and humanitarian activities between the two countries in a fast and safe way.

During the visit, South Korea also conveyed a message of support to the Expo 2020 Dubai and expressed its confidence in the capacity of the UAE to host a unique edition of the global event, which will take place next year.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed South Korea’s commitment to participating in the World's Greatest Show, which will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the UAE’s union. In this respect, the UAE top diplomat highlighted the keenness of the UAE to further enhance its cooperation with South Korea, under the framework of their strategic partnership and the support of their leadership. This growing partnership has resulted in increased cooperation in several key fields, including, health, energy, agriculture, security, logistics and others.

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit is the first by a minister of foreign affairs to South Korea since the coronavirus outbreak, reflecting the strong bilateral ties and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed that he was proud and honoured to be the first minister of foreign affairs to visit South Korea since the pandemic, noting that the two countries have had close and strong ties since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1980, which witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement in 2018.

At the end of the visit, both sides highlighted their keenness to strengthen their strategic partnership, which is a global model to follow and a message of optimism to the entire world of a bright future based on cooperation and solidarity in facing challenges.