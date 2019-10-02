UAE, South Korea to harness AI in intellectual property

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The UAE Ministry of Economy and the Korean Intellectual Property Office, KIPO, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to utilise artificial intelligence technologies in intellectual property titles such as patents, trademarks, industrial designs, and copyright.

The MoU was signed in Geneva on the sidelines of the 59th Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation, WIPO. The partnership was inked by Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Economic Affairs, and Park Wonjoo, KIPO Commissioner.

Al Shehhi said that intellectual property still plays an increasing role in advancing the long-term development process due to its importance in stimulating creativity, innovation and creating an environment conducive to research, development, invention and the use of different technologies.

He highlighted the UAE's commitment to use artificial intelligence as a fundamental pillar to build its future economy, noting that the country has a pioneering strategy in this area. He also noted that this MoU is an important step to strengthen the UAE's position in intellectual property and innovation.