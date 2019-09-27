UAE, South Sudan promoting cooperation

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) On the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Taban Deng Gai, First Vice President of South Sudan, to deliberate prospects of consolidating bilateral relations.

The two sides exchanged views over regional and international developments of common interest, with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underlining UAE's determination to strengthen cooperation with South Sudan across various fronts.

The South Sudanese Vice President hailed the growing stature boasted by the UAE regionally and internationally thanks to what he described as the visionary vision adopted by the UAE leadership across various domains.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister of South Sudan Awut Deng Acuil, and Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs.