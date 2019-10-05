UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Space Agency Celebrates World Space Week

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

UAE Space Agency celebrates World Space Week

The UAE Space Agency announced its participation in the World Space Week, which focuses on the role of science and technology for the benefit of humanity. Taking place between 4th and 10th October, this year’s theme of the World Space Week will be "The Moon: Gateway to the Stars"

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2019) The UAE Space Agency announced its participation in the World Space Week, which focuses on the role of science and technology for the benefit of humanity. Taking place between 4th and 10th October, this year’s theme of the World Space Week will be "The Moon: Gateway to the stars".

In celebration of the World Space Week, the Agency will be organising a wide series of community and educational initiatives and activities to raise awareness of space exploration and highlight the achievements of the UAE’s national space industry. The activities will address students and other young groups across the UAE, encouraging them to pursue a career in the space industry.

The UAE Space Agency will be hosting the Scientific Experiments Workshop, which will discuss the experiments carried out and documented by the Emirati Astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori on the International Space Station, ISS.

Additionally, the Agency’s Youth Council will be organising a series of educational workshops and lectures in collaboration with other youth councils from Dubai, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to focus on the role of Emirati youth in UAE space projects such as the Hope Probe project.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, "The World Space Week is an international event dedicated to raising awareness among youngsters and students through offering a rich agenda of cultural and educational events that raise space awareness among academic institutions and government entities."

Al Ahbabi added, "Since its inception, the UAE Space Agency has spared no efforts in spreading awareness on the importance of space science and technology, where each year, the agency grants scholarships to students both in the UAE and abroad. The agency also organises annual events, camps and workshops targeted to people from all age groups to introduce the youth to space sciences and enrich their knowledge about Space, which contributes to building the UAE's future generation of astronauts and scientists."

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Dubai Young October Event All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to PM likely to be ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi stresses nee ..

53 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi pays homage to teachers for ..

3 minutes ago

England's Jones says Vunipola injury not serious, ..

9 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic committed to Tokyo Olympics, worrie ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah to showcase shared history of Arab, Andalu ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.