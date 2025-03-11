UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Asteroid Belt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the Critical Design Review (CDR) between February 24 and 26, 2025.

This achievement was made with the participation of a distinguished group of Emirati and international experts, paving the way for the next phase, which includes the assembly, integration, and testing of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer.

Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, “We are truly proud of this achievement. Completing this phase of EMA successfully embodies the UAE’s vision of turning ambitions into realities.”

Al Qubaisi added, “The mission represents an advanced step in our journey of scientific innovation. It contributes to bolstering our position in deep space exploration, and opens promising horizons in the fields of technology, education, and economy for future generations.” He also emphasised the importance of building capabilities in scientific and technical fields within this vital sector.

The CDR includes a comprehensive assessment of all aspects of the programme, covering the detailed designs of the spacecraft and its subsystems, precise engineering drawings, manufacturing processes, comprehensive plans, as well as assembly, integration, and testing procedures. Additionally, it involves a thorough performance analysis to ensure the mission's strategic objectives are successfully met.

The review also includes comprehensive testing plans to ensure the readiness of components to operate in the harsh environments of space. It involves an assessment of potential risks and the development of effective strategies to manage them, along with the mission's defined timeline.

Mohsen Al Awadhi, Mission Director - EMA, stressed that the mission primarily focuses on building capabilities and ensuring broad participation of the private sector. ‘’EMA is more than a journey beyond our planet, it is a bold step toward a future of innovation, scientific excellence, and global leadership in deep space exploration programmes,'' he added.

He highlighted that the critical design review is crucial to ensure the success of any space programme, during which the focus is on verifying the readiness of the systems, achieving the desired scientific goals, enhancing coordination between different teams, reducing potential risks, and complying with international standards and regulations.

He affirmed that this review yielded positive results and successfully achieved its objectives, reflecting remarkable progress in the national team’s capabilities, and reinforcing the preparations for the mission launch.

The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt spans 13 years, divided into six years for the development and design of the spacecraft and seven years for exploring the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. During this period, the scientific instruments aboard the Mohammed Bin Rashid Explorer will study the origins and evolution of water-rich asteroids and assess their potential as resources for future space exploration missions.

The mission will also contribute to measuring the surface composition, geology, and internal density of multiple asteroids in the main asteroid belt. Additionally, it will analyse temperature variations and thermal physical properties of various asteroids to assess their surface evolution and historical development.

The Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt team is collaborating with a range of academic partners and technology development partners, including Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and the Technology Innovation Institute. Additionally, the mission involves local and international partners from the private sector, as well as organisations, institutions, and universities worldwide, such as the Italian Space Agency, the University of Colorado Boulder, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University.

The UAE Space Agency conducted a preliminary design review for the mission in February 2024 and completed the lander mission concept review in July 2024.

The lander will be aboard the MBR Explorer and is designed to land on and study Justitia.