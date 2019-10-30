UAE Space Agency concludes participation in International Astronautical Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The UAE Space Agency participated in the 70th International Astronautical Congress 2019, IAC, held under the theme, 'Space: The Power of the Past, the Promise of the Future,' celebrating the 50th anniversary of a feat once thought impossible, humans walking on the moon.

The congress was held between 21st and 25th October, in Washington D.C., and brought together global space leaders to commemorate the "giant leap for mankind" and celebrate the various international accomplishments and partnerships in space exploration.

Through its participation in the IAC, the UAE Space Agency sought to strengthen its ties with the international space community and enhance its relationships with global space entities.

During the congress, the agency received the International Astronautical Federation’s Excellence in 3g Diversity Award, which recognised the agency’s long-standing commitment to supporting the geographical, generational and gender diversity within the space sector.

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, participated in the International Space Education board’s, ISEB, Heads of Agency Interactive Session with the students, where he discussed space education.

Dr. Al Falasi said, "The IAC is one of the most significant international events in the space industry and represents a valuable opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise with the global space community. It also provided us with a global platform to showcase the UAE space sector’s latest developments, upcoming projects and potential opportunities for future cooperation and collaboration with international space agencies and key industry players.

The UAE Space Agency also participated for the second consecutive year in the Space Generation Congress, SGC, which is held as a secondary event at the IAC, in addition to sponsoring and organising a workshop titled, 'Innovation in Mars Exploration Missions'.

The agency also sponsored five promising students from the UAE to attend the ISEB and SGC sessions. The students participated in several events sponsored by the council and collaborated with schoolchildren from the United States who attended the sessions.

Ahead of the congress, a team of engineers and scientists from the UAE Space Agency submitted 14 academic papers on topics including the National Space Strategy 2030, Space Investment Plan and the new Space Law.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, gave a speech during the first session of the congress in which he discussed the UAE’s ambitious space programme, the latest developments of the UAE’s national space sector and its future projects.

Al Ahbabi said, "We were able to highlight the role of the UAE’s space sector on the global stage through its achievements, accelerated growth, national capabilities and its contribution to developing solutions to the world’s most pressing socio-economic challenges. We are looking forward to revisiting these important subjects during the 71st edition of the IAC in Dubai next year."

The UAE Space Agency pavilion at the exhibit was visited by several VIPs and heads of global space agencies, who viewed the latest developments, achievements, plans and projects of the UAE’s space sector.

Alongside the IAC, the delegation from the UAE Space Agency hosted several meetings to discuss the latest developments in the industry and areas of potential future collaboration.