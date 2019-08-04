UrduPoint.com
UAE Space Agency Highlights Possibility Of Cultivating Palm Trees On Mars

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:00 PM

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultivating palm trees on Mars

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2019) During the 6th Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2019, which concluded yesterday, the UAE Space Agency highlighted the possibility of cultivating palm trees on Mars.

The agency’s plan is to send palm tree seeds to the International Space Agency, which will perform experiments and send the seeds to Mars for cultivation.

The agency’s pavilion at the festival was visited by many people interested in agriculture and space.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Rashid Al Zaabi, Project Supervisor and Creator of the Palm Trees Experiment in Space Concept, said that they chose the palm tree because the environment on Mars is similar to the environment needed to cultivate palm trees.

He pointed out that the agency aims to support scientific research in the space sector and strengthen the UAE’s efforts to create local and international partnerships that will create food security on the Earth and in space.

The agency declared that it will send palm tree seeds to the International Space Agency over the coming days.

