UAE Space Agency launches satellite challenge as part of UAE Hackathon 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) The UAE Space Agency launched the "Satellite Challenge" in line with the UAE Innovation Month, as part of its participation in the "UAE Hackathon 2020 - Data for Happiness and Wellbeing", aimed at introducing society to the stages for manufacturing and launching satellites, by encouraging them to participate in the introduction and development of innovative solutions, from the initial design of the satellite to launching it.

The challenge also seeks to motivate participants to devise distinct methods and ideas to provide data about satellites, whether through applications, games or innovative technical solutions provided by the participants during the challenge.

The UAE Hackathon is organised by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, in collaboration with the National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, "Our participation in the UAE Hackathon confirms the agency's keenness to participate in events and initiatives that promote a culture of innovation among members of the society, encouraging them to adopt its innovative practices across various sectors, including the space sector. The challenge comes in line with our strategic goals aimed at raising the community's awareness about the space sector and space sciences, and working to organise and develop the national space sector to contribute to supporting a sustainable national economy.

Nasser bin Hammad, Chief Innovation Officer of the UAE Space Agency, said, "We will turn the challenge into a platform that encourages participants in the UAE Hackathon 2020 to leverage their innovative ideas and come up with outreaching solutions that contribute to raising awareness and knowledge about the space sector and satellites."

Taking place over four weeks, the 3rd edition of the UAE Hackathon will be held at Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi, between 3rd and 5th February, 2020; American University of Sharjah between 9th and 11th February; Ajman University between 10th and 12th February; Umm Al Quwain Cultural Centre between 11th and 13th February; American University of Ras Al Khaimah between 16th and 18th February; University of Science & Technology of Fujairah between 18th and 20th February; and at Zayed University between 24th and 26th February.

Since its inception, the UAE Space Agency, in cooperation with the relevant innovation-centred entities across the UAE and in line with the Government Accelerators Programme, "Ghadan 21", has been keen to adopt and launch various scientific initiatives and programmes that contribute to spreading the culture of innovation and inspiring all members of society.