UAE Space Agency participates in 70th International Astronautical Congress

The UAE Space Agency, represented by a high-level delegation led by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, is participating in the 70th International Astronautical Congress 2019,IAC

WASHINGTON D.C., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The UAE Space Agency, represented by a high-level delegation led by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, is participating in the 70th International Astronautical Congress 2019,IAC. The event will be held between 21-25 October in Washington D.C. under the theme of "Space: The Power of the Past, the Promise of the Future."

Organised by the International Astronautical Federation,IAF, the 70th edition of the congress coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first human walking on the moon, one of the largest and most prominent events within the global space sector. This year, the congress brings together leaders of global space organisations and decision-makers, as well as representatives of leading institutions, academia and students to celebrate this great milestone in human history, and international achievements and partnerships in space exploration.

Through its participation, the UAE Space Agency aims to strengthen its relationships with the international space community and global space agencies, highlight the UAE’s role and achievements in space science and technology, and reaffirm the UAE’s commitment to supporting the growth of the global space sector. In addition, a team of UAE Space Agency engineers will present 14 academic papers highlighting the development of the UAE’s national space sector, particularly with respect to the National Space Strategy 2030, the Space Investment Plan and the country’s new space law.

Dr.

Al Falasi stressed the importance of the Agency’s participation in the prestigious conference, highlighted the latest developments within the UAE’s national space sector and discussed some of the recent findings of the UAE’s local space science research community.

In addition, Dr. Al Falasi pointed out that participating in the congress is in line with the Agency’s strategy to strengthen partnerships with the most important international organizations and entities, in order to support the continued growth and development of the UAE’s national space sector.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency, said: "The UAE Space Agency’s participation in the 70th edition of the IAC reaffirms our commitment to supporting the growth of the global space sector and engaging with international partners to exchange knowledge and expertise. We are delighted to have the opportunity to share our experience of developing a national space program with international experts and decision makers."

The IAC covers various fields and topics related to the sector such as space exploration, education and legislation. It also highlights future academic trends and industry developments, as well as being an excellent platform for networking and strengthening partnerships between participants.

The UAE Space Agency’s participation in IAC 2019 follows Dubai’s selection to host the 71st edition of the global event next year. The event will be held in October 2020, highlighting the UAE’s emergence as a key player in the global space industry.