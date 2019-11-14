UAE Space Agency participates in Dubai Airshow 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) The UAE Space Agency has announced its participation in Dubai Airshow 2019 as part of the efforts to enhance its international presence and showcase its current projects and future plans.

Dubai Airshow will be held in Al Maktoum International Airport between 17th and 21st November.

During the third edition of the event, the Agency aims to reveal the latest developments in the UAE space sector, particularly after the successful mission of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS), as well as the upcoming launch of the Hope Probe mission to Mars, said a press release issued by the agency on Thursday.

Moreover, the UAE Space Agency also intends to strengthen its strategic partnerships with various stakeholders, international organisations and government entities taking part in the exhibition.

The Agency will participate in several lectures and interactive sessions, including panels of renowned experts and specialists. Alongside the exhibition, the Agency is hosting two conferences titled 'Women in Space' and 'Tech Talks' at the Space Pavilion, which will include various experts and decision makers in the global space sector.

During the Dubai Airshow, the UAE Space Agency will also host the 'Fourth Arab Dialogue on Space Cooperation,' which will be held over two days. Spokespersons from the 11-member states of the Arab Space Cooperation Group will participate in this session, which is aimed at reviewing the organisational structure of the group as well as the developments of 813 Satellite. The panel will also explore new ways to promote Arab participation in international forums and conferences.

Dr. Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, stressed the importance of participating in the exhibition, one of the largest aviation exhibitions in the region and the world.

He said, "The UAE Space Agency’s participation in Dubai Airshow reaffirms our commitment to support the growth of the space sector on a global level, promote and develop space sciences, and cooperate with international partners to exchange knowledge and expertise.

"Dubai Airshow will allow the UAE Space Agency to share its experience and collaborate with international experts and decision makers," Al Ahbabi noted.

"Our participation in the previous two editions of Dubai Airshow contributed to highlighting the UAE Space Agency's pivotal role in developing the national and regional space industries. We expect the pavilion to attract keen interest from visitors next week, in light of the inspiring achievements and outstanding ongoing projects recently launched by the Agency," he added.

The UAE Space Agency's participation in Dubai Airshow for the third consecutive year is a reflection of the event's status as one of the region's most significant aerospace industry gatherings. The Agency has worked on organising, supporting and promoting the UAE's space sector, including Emirati projects and missions.

The Agency’s mission includes raising awareness and knowledge of the space sector, promoting space investment and contributing to support the knowledge economy, along with passing legislation related to the national space sector, and strengthening the UAE’s position in the global space sector, said the press release.