UAE Space Agency sponsors summer camps to prepare students to enter space industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2019) As part of its summer programme, the UAE Space Agency sponsored a series of space summer camps organised by Krypto Labs, Compass International, and Yahsat, as well as the "Journey to Mars" Summer Programme, to introduce students to the space industry and prepare them to become future space pioneers.

At the summer camps, which attracted more than 236 students, students attended special courses on space exploration and participated in activities that provided them with hands-on experience, while also teaching them how to work as part of a team and be innovative.

Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, "One of the UAE Space Agency’s main objectives is to raise the awareness of students on the importance of exploring and utilising space for the benefit of humanity. As such, we are committed to collaborating with top academic institutions and private sector stakeholders to provide students with a chance to familiarise themselves with the space industry through special seasonal camps."

The Krypto Labs summer camp was held between 7th and 25th July, 2019, and was aimed at students between nine and 15 years old. The camp’s AstroBio workshop allowed students to gain practical knowledge about biochemistry in space, and the Space Robotics academy Crash Course introduced students to robotics and the basics of Artificial Intelligence, AI.

Finally, the Space Robotics Academy Advanced Bootcamp, aimed at students between 15 and 18 years old, allowed youngsters to integrate AI, space science, robotics, and 3D printing to overcome specific space-related challenges.

Compass International organised and held its five-day summer camp at the Virginia International Private school in Abu Dhabi from 7th to 11th July, 2019, which focused on topics such as living and working in space and Martian geology.

The UAE Space Agency’s Emirati Youth Council collaborated with the YahSat Youth Council to launch a camp to introduce participants to the space sector by providing them with introductory tours at different space entities in the UAE.

The UAE Space Agency also sponsored the "Journey to Mars" Summer Programme, which was held in partnership with the University of Colorado Boulder between 28th July and 10th August, 2019, which covered the history of Mars exploration and the Hope Probe, with undergraduate students visiting the Discovery Space Foundation in Colorado Springs.

They explored the surface of Mars using Google Mars and experimented with simulations of robots on the Red Planet.