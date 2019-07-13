UrduPoint.com
UAE, Spain Discuss Cooperation In Infrastructure Development

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 07:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2019) MADRID, 13th July 2019 (WAM) - Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, met here today with Spanish Minister of development, Jose Luis Abalos Meco, and State Secretary for Trade, Xiana Mendez.

The meeting, attended by Majed Hassan Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Madrid, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation and investment opportunities, particularly in the infrastructure sector.

Dr. Al Nuaimi, who is heading a high-level delegation from the UAE government and private sectors in an official visit to Spain praised the progressive ties between the two countries and the growing cooperation in economic fields.

During the visit, Dr. Al Nuaimi attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Spanish Ministry of Public Works and Transport for cooperation in the areas of sustainable planning of lands, urban development, housing, technical and engineering legislations, as well as infrastructure for roads, railways and ports.

He also delivered a lecture at the new economic forum in Madrid which was attended by the representatives of Spain's leading infrastructure companies and government authorities.

