UAE, Spain Ink Security Cooperation Agreement

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 11:45 PM

UAE, Spain ink security cooperation agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, signed on Sunday, an agreement between the UAE and Spain to step up cooperation in security fields and the exchange of expertise and information. From the Spanish side, Arancha González Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Spanish Cooperation signed the agreement.

The agreement aims to boost the existing cooperation between the two countries in the areas of combating all forms of crime through the exchange of information, expertise and best practices put in place in the two countries.

It will also conduct benchmarking between the police agencies in the two countries in the areas of crime status and trends, the use of modern technologies in police work, as well as holding specialised meetings and conferences between them to intensify their cooperation.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance the existing cooperation ties between the two countries on issues of mutual interest, and stressed the need to take the existing friendship between the two countries to a higher level and develop joint cooperation in all fields.

