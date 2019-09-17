UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Spain Political Consultations Meeting Begins In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE-Spain political consultations meeting begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The political consultation meeting between the UAE and Spain held today in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was chaired by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Fernando Martin Valenzuela Marto, Spanish Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of developing and reinforcing the political cooperation between the two countries on bilateral and international levels, along with topics related to regional events in Europe and the middle East, and international issues of mutual concern.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the importance of political coordination and communication between the two countries and praised their strategic ties.

Marto also lauded the progress witnessed by their bilateral ties, which reflects the keenness of both governments to reinforce their overall relations.

Related Topics

Europe UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Spain Middle East

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed honours 6th batch of master’s gr ..

45 seconds ago

UAE Government Leaders Programme opens registratio ..

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Says Settlement of Donbas Conflict Impo ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh Police Guest House inaugurated

11 minutes ago

'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme' awaiting fund ..

11 minutes ago

N.Korea's Charge d'Affaires in Russia to Be Summon ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.