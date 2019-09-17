UAE-Spain political consultations meeting begins in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The political consultation meeting between the UAE and Spain held today in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was chaired by Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Fernando Martin Valenzuela Marto, Spanish Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of developing and reinforcing the political cooperation between the two countries on bilateral and international levels, along with topics related to regional events in Europe and the middle East, and international issues of mutual concern.

Dr. Gargash highlighted the importance of political coordination and communication between the two countries and praised their strategic ties.

Marto also lauded the progress witnessed by their bilateral ties, which reflects the keenness of both governments to reinforce their overall relations.