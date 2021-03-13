UAE spearheads post COVID-19 recovery by hosting international events

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Mar, 2021) ABU DHABI, 13th March, 2021 (WAM) – By successfully hosting major international events, the UAE is leading the way during the post COVID-19 recovery.

In 2021, the UAE managed to bring back the momentum for international events, following a quiet period during the early days of the pandemic outbreak in late 2019.

During the first quarter of 2021, the UAE hosted a number of internationally renowned defence, sports and cultural events, including IDEX & NAVDEX, Gulfood, and the long awaited UAE Tour for cycling.

The hosting of these events also coincided with major milestones for the UAE, with the arrival and successful orbiting of the Hope Probe to Mars and the Barakah peaceful nuclear plant receiving an operating license for its second unit.

IDEX & NAVDEX 2021, held in Abu Dhabi last February amid strict COVID-19 precautionary measures, drew over 900 exhibitors from 52 countries, while attracting 62,000 visitors.

The event’s resounding success sent a very positive message that the world will soon be back to normal.

Recovery signs were also sent when Dubai hosted Gulfood 2021, the first food & beverages show to be held since the outbreak of the pandemic. The event saw 2,500 companies from 85 participating countries.

The seven-day UAE Tour, organized by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), was also held in the UAE. The 1,045-kilometre race was held in seven stages and contested by 140 cyclists, representing 20 international teams.

In mid-February, the fifth edition of the International Festival of Photography (Xposure) was held in Sharjah. On display were more than 1,558 photos submitted by 400 photographers from Arab countries and beyond, who captured diverse moments, experiences and aesthetics of people and landscapes worldwide.

The UAE’s Calendar for upcoming events includes the silver jubilee version of the "Dubai World Cup", to be held on March 27th. The race will be run on one of the iconic horse tracks in the world, Meydan Racecourse in Dubai.