UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sponsors Disability Sport Event In New Zealand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

UAE sponsors disability sport event in New Zealand

WELINGTON, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) As part of the UAE's commitment to empower People of Determination (people with disabilities) internationally, the UAE Embassy in New Zealand has co-sponsored a sport competition in the city of Christchurch.

The football event, organised by the New Zealand Special Olympics with the Canterbury County team for the disabled, was attended by Lianne Dalziel, Mayor of Christchurch, and from the UAE side, Saleh Ahmed Salem Al Zarim Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to New Zealand; and Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, Executive Chairman of Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar).

Al Suwaidi said that the gesture is in line with the national policy launched by the UAE government to empower people with disabilities and ensure their right to a dignified life.

Dalziel thanked the UAE for sponsoring the event, which she said reflects the UAE's concern for the disabled.

Related Topics

Football UAE Salem Christchurch Olympics Event From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Following public backlash, Shireen Mazari removes ..

4 minutes ago

Health Minister leads anti-dengue walk

7 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah not being given medicines in jail

17 minutes ago

1999 Chennai Test voted by fans as Pakistan’s gr ..

32 minutes ago

Police committed to protect lives, properties of c ..

8 minutes ago

PM seeks report about incident with Irfan Siddiqui ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.