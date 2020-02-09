UAE sportswomen shine at AWST 2020 track-and-field contests

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) During Saturday’s athletics competitions at the Arab Women sports Tournament, AWST, 2020, UAE sportswomen brought great power and perseverance to the track and field in their quest for glory.

The day’s contests included the long jump, hammer throw, and sprint contests in the 100m, 400m, 1,500m and 5,000m categories, as well as the 100m hurdle races.

In long jump, Sharjah Women’s Sports Club’s athlete, Latifa Al Kaabi, landed on top with a jump covering a horizontal distance of 5.24m. Only 0.2m short was Kuwaiti Al Fatat Sports Club’s Mariam Kathem, who won the silver, followed by second runner-up, long jumper, Mona Jihad, who represented Bahrain’s Al Ahli Club.

Omani athletes dominated hammer throw category with gold and bronze wins. Topping the leaderboard with a 47.11m throw was Hana Saed Al Toqeyah from Al Bashair Club, while teammate Duha Hamad Al Sanaweyeh finished in third place with her 37.19m throw. The UAE’s Wedad Ibrahim from Sharjah Women’s Sports Club secured her place on the podium, too, with a silver-winning 43.44m throw.

In 400m sprint, Bahraini athletes continued Al Ahli Club’s winning streak at AWST 2020 with Eman Issa Jasem reaching the finish line in a spectacular 56:8 seconds and securing gold for her country.

Teammate Salha Jasem finished second, clocking 1:05:6. Just three fractions of a second behind the runner-up was Emirati sprinter Buthaina Al Suwaidi, who covered the 400m track in 1:05:9 minutes.

The 5,000m category was also dominated by Bahrain. Al Ahli Club’s Ponito Edaw finished first, clocking an unbeaten 16:54:3 minutes. Raghad Khaled Al Salmani from Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nora University Club crossed the finish line after covering the 5km track in 30:23:4 minutes.

Bahraini athletes ended their participation in athletics competitions on Saturday by winning gold and silver medals in the 1,500m category. Marta Hermato, with a time of 4:22:8 minutes, recorded a gold finish, and Manal Al Bahrawi came in second with a 4:47:6-minute finish. Amal Al Romi from Kuwait’s Al Fatat Sports Club was a close third, finishing the race in 4:49:9 minutes.

Kuwaiti athlete, Dai Al Malaa, shone in the 100m hurdle, scooping gold as she crossed the finish line in exactly 20 seconds. The silver medal was won by Saudi Arabia’s Noura Al Haji from Princess Noura University Sports Club, who finished in 23.9 seconds.

The tournament, organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, concludes on 12th February.