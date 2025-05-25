UAE Sprinter Maryam Karim Wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 08:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) GUMI, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – Maryam Karim, sprinter for the UAE national athletics team, has won the Best Asian Under-18 Female Athlete Award.
The announcement was made today at the Asian Athletics Awards Ceremony 2025, held in Gumi, South Korea, with the presence of top officials and athletes from across Asia.
Karim earned the award in recognition of her outstanding performance at the recent Asian Athletics Championships for Juniors, where she clinched two gold medals in the 200-meter and 400-meter hurdles races.
In a congratulatory message sent prior to the event, the Asian Athletics Association emphasised that the award reflects Karim’s dedication, commitment, and exceptional performances in Asian competitions.
Maryam Karim expressed her pride in receiving the award, stating that it serves as a strong motivation to continue developing her skills and achieving more accolades for the United Arab Emirates on both the continental and international levels.
Major General Dr. Mohamed Al Mur, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, affirmed that Karim’s win enhances the global competitiveness of Emirati athletes on the international stage and serves as a distinguished example of an Emirati female athlete capable of excelling in both continental and global championships.
