UAE Stadiums To Welcome Fans At 60% Operating Capacity

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capacity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) The UAE Pro League has announced, in coordination with the UAE Football Association and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the return of fans to stadiums in ADNOC Pro League, Pro League Cup, UAE Super Cup matches for the 2021-2022 season at an operating capacity of 60 percent in each stadium.

Entry will only be allowed to those aged 16 and above, whose Alhosn app shows green status, proving that they have received either a booster dose of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, or received the second dose less than 6 months ago. In addition, they will have to present a negative result of a COVID-19 PCR test taken less than 48 hours from the matchday, while adhering to precautionary measures, i.e. wearing face masks, and practicing social distancing.

