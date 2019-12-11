UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stall At UN Bazaar Wins First Prize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

UAE stall at UN bazaar wins first prize

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The UAE stall participating in the Annual UN Bazaar, organised by the UN Women's Guild in Geneva, has received the first place prize.

The booth was sponsored by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, praised Sheikha Fatima's support for women’s and children’s rights both inside and outside the country, noting that she has gained the appreciation of many international organisations, especially UN Women, which has recognised her efforts to empower women and children on multiple occasions.

The UAE stall showcased national handicrafts and heritage items and was visited by many guests, ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives of international organisations.

Proceeds from the Annual Bazaar are used to support projects for disadvantaged children around the world.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Salem Geneva Women Family From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports announces AED4 billion expansion p ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Tells Climate Summit Huge Carbon Cuts, Ne ..

6 minutes ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurates gas supply project ..

7 minutes ago

Every company should pay 16pc of profit for Punjab ..

7 minutes ago

862,850 children to be administered polio vaccine

7 minutes ago

Trader's delegation meets RPO

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.