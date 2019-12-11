UAE stall at UN bazaar wins first prize

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) The UAE stall participating in the Annual UN Bazaar, organised by the UN Women's Guild in Geneva, has received the first place prize.

The booth was sponsored by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, praised Sheikha Fatima's support for women’s and children’s rights both inside and outside the country, noting that she has gained the appreciation of many international organisations, especially UN Women, which has recognised her efforts to empower women and children on multiple occasions.

The UAE stall showcased national handicrafts and heritage items and was visited by many guests, ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives of international organisations.

Proceeds from the Annual Bazaar are used to support projects for disadvantaged children around the world.