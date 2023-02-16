UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cyclone Gabrielle

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with New Zealand for the victims of cyclone Gabrielle, which swept across the country and killed a number of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of New Zealand, its people and the families of the victims. It also wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.