UAE stands in solidarity with Pakistan and Afghanistan, offers condolences over earthquake victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Pakistan and Afghanistan over the victims of the earthquake that struck the two countries and resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to Pakistan and Afghanistan and their peoples, as well as to the families of the victims of this tragedy. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.