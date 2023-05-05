UAE stands in solidarity with Rwanda, offers condolences to flood victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Rwanda over the victims of floods and landslides that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Rwandan government and people, as well as to the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.