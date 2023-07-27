- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi air force fighter je ..
UAE Stands In Solidarity With Saudi Arabia, Offers Condolences Over Royal Saudi Air Force Fighter Jet Crash
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the crash of a Royal Saudi air force fighter jet in Khamis Mushait, which resulted in the martyrdom of its crew.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy.