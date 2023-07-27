UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi air force fighter jet crash

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the crash of a Royal Saudi air force fighter jet in Khamis Mushait, which resulted in the martyrdom of its crew.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy.