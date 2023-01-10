UrduPoint.com

UAE Stands In Solidarity With Senegal And Offers Condolences To Victims Of Two-bus Collision

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE stands in solidarity with Senegal and offers condolences to victims of two-bus collision

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Senegal over the victims of a two-bus collision that occurred in the centre of the country, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the Republic of Senegal and its people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

