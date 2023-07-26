Open Menu

UAE Stands In Solidarity With Tunisia And Offers Condolences Over Victims Of Wildfires

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2023) The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Tunisia, over wildfires which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Tunisian government and people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

