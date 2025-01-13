'UAE stands with Lebanon' campaign concludes after collecting around AED190 million, 6000 tonnes of relief materials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Philanthropic and Humanitarian Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, stressed that the massive response to the “UAE stands with Lebanon” campaign reflected the humanitarian and civilisational ethos of the country at the levels of the community, leadership, and government, which sprang from the great legacy of the founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who had emphasised the importance of extending a helping hand to all peoples in the throes of wars and disasters.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed pointed to the great interest shown by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in supporting the people of Lebanon, as he ordered the launch of the campaign in early October last year, which continued until January 6, collecting nearly AED200 million and up to 6,000 tonnes of urgent relief materials to help in early recovery from the humanitarian crisis, including that of the people displaced to neighbouring Syria.

He also mentioned the constant follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on the humanitarian aid delivery through Emirati humanitarian institutions and charities under the supervision of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked all segments of the UAE community – citizens and residents, institutions, government agencies, private entities – for their prompt and generous response to the campaign through financial and in-kind contributions.

He added that showing fraternal solidarity with people in distress across the globe regardless of their race, creed, political and ideological orientation and ethnicity had been a collective characteristic of the UAE community.

The UAE had initially allocated for the campaign US$100 million as urgent relief, in addition to US$30 million for Lebanese displaced to Syria. A total of 22 planes and two ships loaded with food and medical supplies, shelter materials and other essentials were dispatched during the past three months in coordination with relevant Lebanese and international authorities such as the World Health Organisation, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Around 23 Emirati humanitarian institutions contributed to the activities of collecting relief aid in the various emirates of the country. They are the following: the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Humanitarian Foundation, the Ahmed bin Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian, Dubai Cares, Sharjah Charity Association, The Big Heart Foundation, Emirates Foundation, the "Volunteers-Emirates" Foundation, the Sharjah Center for Voluntary Work, the Fujairah Charity Association, the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, the International Charity Organisation, the Emirates Charity Association, Sharjah Charity House, Dar Al Ber Society, Dubai Charity Association, and the "Day for Dubai" initiative.