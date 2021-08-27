UrduPoint.com

UAE Steadily Accomplishing Big, Strategic Achievements: Hamdan Bin Zayed

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, emphasised that strategic achievements by the country are progressing steadily in various sectors in the year celebrating the golden jubilee, including the peaceful nuclear energy sector.

Sheikh Hamdan said these achievements were possible thanks to the vision of the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In his statement on the occasion of the launch of Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, he stated, "This achievement in this advanced scientific and technical sector confirms the UAE’s ability to move forward in developing giant strategic projects such as Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, which will contribute to securing energy for future generations in addition to its pivotal role in confronting the phenomenon of climate change to preserve the environment.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his pride in the Emirati cadres who have proven their capabilities and dedication to lead work teams from various nationalities and global expertise, and completed this strategic project under the latest international standards and practices, by overcoming the challenges facing the world and registering these exceptional achievements.

"The UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme has become a role model for all countries that aspire to use nuclear energy to achieve their sustainability objectives, given the programme’s commitment to adhere to the highest international standards of safety, quality and transparency, in addition to gaining the world’s confidence through close cooperation with the competent authorities and partners," he said in conclusion.

