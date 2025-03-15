UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Steel Producers Committee (SPC) celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in the capital, Abu Dhabi, at “Aldar Building,” with the attendance of Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary of Foreign affairs, Ministry of Economy.

In attendance also were Eng.Saeed Al Ghafri, Chairman of the SPC, representatives from the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers), the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as several executive committee members and prominent leaders in the iron and steel sector.

This inauguration reinforces efforts to develop the national iron industry, which is considered one of the key pillars of the UAE’s economic growth.

Established in 2020, the Steel Producers Committee is a non-profit entity representing steel producers across the UAE, operating under Federal Law No. 22/2000 issued by the UAE Chambers.