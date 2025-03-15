UAE Steel Producers Committee Inaugurates Its New Headquarters In Abu Dhabi
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 06:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Steel Producers Committee (SPC) celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in the capital, Abu Dhabi, at “Aldar Building,” with the attendance of Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary of Foreign affairs, Ministry of Economy.
In attendance also were Eng.Saeed Al Ghafri, Chairman of the SPC, representatives from the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers), the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as several executive committee members and prominent leaders in the iron and steel sector.
This inauguration reinforces efforts to develop the national iron industry, which is considered one of the key pillars of the UAE’s economic growth.
Established in 2020, the Steel Producers Committee is a non-profit entity representing steel producers across the UAE, operating under Federal Law No. 22/2000 issued by the UAE Chambers.
Recent Stories
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of ..
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
More Stories From Middle East
-
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch2 minutes ago
-
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on successful launch of Bahrain’s satellite 'Al Mu ..17 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar bin Mohammed32 minutes ago
-
World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit to explore cutting-edge, innovative digital solutions47 minutes ago
-
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-General1 hour ago
-
Egypt's Finance Ministry auctions T-bills worth EGP 95bn2 hours ago
-
China launches new satellites2 hours ago
-
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT2 hours ago
-
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide children healthy, safe envi ..2 hours ago
-
IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign3 hours ago
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: 'Our children are future, leaders of tomorrow, pioneers of change'3 hours ago