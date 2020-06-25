UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stem Cell Treatment For COVID-19 Reaches Over 2000 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over 2000 patients

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre (ADSCC) has now treated more than 2000 patients suffering from COVID-19, with 1200 already fully recovered from the effects of the virus.

ADSCC announced today that it had succeeded in ramping up the number of treatments from the 73 in the initial clinical trial. The large increase was as a result of a major effort by staff at the centre to treat as many people as possible following the UAE Government’s decision to make it available free of charge to all moderate-to-high risk COVID-19 patients in the country.

The Government’s decision came after the treatment, branded UAECell19, demonstrated efficacy and an impressive safety profile reflected in the absence of significant changes in adverse events reported, an absence of any unexpected serious reactions (such as anaphylaxis, allergic reactions or sudden death) and an absence of any lung complications as determined by radiological exams from inhalation of the nebulized product.

A team of doctors and researchers at ADSCC, led by Dr Yendry Ventura, announced in May they had developed a new treatment for COVID-19 patients.

UAECell19, an autologous stem cells based therapy, appears to help the body fight the virus and makes the disease less harmful.

Following an initial trial, researchers were able to conclude that UAECell19 reduced the duration of hospitalization from 22 days to just six, when compared to patients who had received standard treatment.

Further analyses revealed that patients treated with the stem cells were 3.1 times more likely to recover in less than seven days than those treated with standard therapy, and 67% of the patients who received the stem cells treatment owed this recovery to the new treatment.

ADSCC has since secured intellectual property rights protection for UAECell19, which opens the way for the treatment to be shared widely so more patients can benefit.

ADSCC said researchers are at various stages of several investigatory efforts to establish effectiveness (Phase 3 trial), optimal efficacy of dosage, and efficacy to treat other respiratory diseases such asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi May All From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi cultural sites welcome visitors back

16 minutes ago

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

30 minutes ago

DFSA publishes Cyber Thematic Review Report

31 minutes ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

46 minutes ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

1 hour ago

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.