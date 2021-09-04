UrduPoint.com

UAE Still Have A Big Chance To Reach World Cup 2022: Van Marwijk

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:45 PM

UAE still have a big chance to reach World Cup 2022: Van Marwijk

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2021) Despite playing at home, creating many scoring chances and dominating throughout the 90 minutes, UAE had to share the spoils with Lebanon after a 0-0 draw at the Zabeel Stadium.

The result means UAE are tied on one point with Iraq, Korea Republic and Lebanon with Islamic Republic of Iran the early leaders after defeating Syria 1-0.

In remarks published by the AFC's website, Head coach Bert Van Marwijk of the Whites said UAE applied the same tactics that had worked well for them in June's second round of the Asian Qualifiers but his players just couldn't find a way past a resolute Lebanese defence.

"We played the same way that we played in the last four matches in the second round of the Qualifiers," Van Marwijk told local media.

"However, we only showed 10 percent of the performance that we had as we controlled possession up to 70 percent but the heroics of the Lebanon goalkeeper prevented us from scoring."

The 69-year-old tactician, however, said while the result was a setback, there is still much to play for and UAE can realise their dream of reaching the FIFA World Cup Finals for a second time.

"We still have a big chance to reach the World Cup as we didn’t lose but we shared a draw in one of 10 matches that we will be playing in the final round. It is only one match but I was hoping, of course, to start with a win.

"We still have many matches and today’s result should not affect our chances to qualify."

