UAE Stock Exchanges Close In Green Monday

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 10:15 PM

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The UAE's two main bourses closed in the green Monday after upbeat sentiments sent the general indices of the ADX and DFM up to 4,170 points and 2,000 points respectively.

Despite the cautious lull at the commencement of today's session, the attractive prices of banking shares drew considerable liquidity which earned the trading companies up to AED8 billion in market cap gains.

Emirates NBD rose to AED8.8 and significantly contributed to beefing up DFM's gains along with the positive performance of the Dubai Islamic Bank which continued its upward streak and closed at AED3.

53.

Emaar increased as well to AED2.55, followed by Emaar Malls which reached AED1.36. du closed high at AED5.10.

In the capital's bourse, Etisalat climbed to AED15.90, with ADCB keeping up the momentum, reaching AED4.5, and FAB at AED11.18.

A total of 5,527 trades were conducted over 192 million shares worth around AED389 million.

