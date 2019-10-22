UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stock Market Capitalisation-to-GDP Ratio Hits 63 Percent

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 04:30 AM

UAE stock market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio hits 63 percent

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The capitalisation of UAE capital markets amounted to AED895.5 bn by the end of the second third of October, up 5.6 percent as compared to early this year, according to figures revealed by the country's two main bourses.

The market value of listed public and private joint stock companies is projected to further increase and break the AED900 bn mark by the end of the year, as per economic growth forecasts.

The capitalisation of traded companies on October 21st accounted for 63 percent of the UAE's Gross Domestic Product in yet a new indicator of the resilience of liquidity in UAE stock markets.

The improvement in listed companies' stocks is driven by strong FDI flows and increased share capital, as the figures indicate.

The banking sector accounted for 52 percent -AED468.8 bn- of market capitalisatin at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market, followed by the CIT sector, at a total value of AED168.75 bn. Then come the realty and construction sector, AED104.86 bn, and the energy sector with AED43 bn.

The stock market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio hit 53 percent in 2014, before edging up to 56 percent in 2015, then to 62 percent in the following year, before nosediving to 59 percent in 2017 and finally rallying to 63 percent this month.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Dubai Financial Market October Stocks 2017 2015 Market Share

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

3 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

4 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

4 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.