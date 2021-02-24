UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Stock Market Liquidity Up To AED1.33 Bn As Upbeat Investors Look Past COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 01:00 AM

UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upbeat investors look past COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Liquidity rush saw UAE's trading volumes exceed AED1.33 bn by the end of Tuesday's session, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai general indexes closing 0.17 percent and 0.18 higher, respectively.

The realty and property blue chips continued to drive the twin bourses, with FAB steadying at AED15 after AED270 million in transactions. Al Dar Properties ended up at AED3.65, following around AED265 million in deals.

Traders responded positively to the new cash dividends announced by Etisalat, which edged up to AED19.94. ADNOC Distributions also closed favorably at AED4.01.

At the Dubai Financial Market, du climbed to AED6.63; and Emaar Development to AED2.66

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Dubai Financial Market Million

Recent Stories

Over 3.48 million people in UAE vaccinated against ..

30 minutes ago

Government Retreat reviews ways of boosting UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

EU Countries Already Received Over 40Mln of COVID- ..

24 minutes ago

JCP recommends Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh as Ad ..

34 minutes ago

Indian nefarious designs of expansionism jeopardiz ..

34 minutes ago

Blinken Raises Concerns to Egypt Over Potential Pu ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.