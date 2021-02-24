UAE stock market liquidity up to AED1.33 bn as upbeat investors look past COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Liquidity rush saw UAE's trading volumes exceed AED1.33 bn by the end of Tuesday's session, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai general indexes closing 0.17 percent and 0.18 higher, respectively.

The realty and property blue chips continued to drive the twin bourses, with FAB steadying at AED15 after AED270 million in transactions. Al Dar Properties ended up at AED3.65, following around AED265 million in deals.

Traders responded positively to the new cash dividends announced by Etisalat, which edged up to AED19.94. ADNOC Distributions also closed favorably at AED4.01.

At the Dubai Financial Market, du climbed to AED6.63; and Emaar Development to AED2.66